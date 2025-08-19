Mila Beauté targets Rs 100 crore revenue after successful first year

Indian beauty brand Mila Beauté is celebrating a year of significant expansion and product success by establishing itself as a key player in the country's beauty market. The company aims to redefine makeup with a focus on quality, ethics, and a "Made in India" ethos.

The brand has built a full-stack business model that includes in-house product ideation, formulation, and manufacturing. This allows it to create products suited for India’s diverse climate and skin tones, using skin-friendly ingredients. In its first year, Mila Beauté has established a presence in over 300 cities and more than 10,000 retail stores, with deliveries spanning 1,900 pincodes across India.

Mila Beauté's direct-to-consumer (D2C) business has fulfilled more than 100,000 orders in the past year. The company saw strong online traction, with five of its products entering Amazon’s top 10 bestseller list, and its Gloss Girl Lip Gloss consistently holding the number two spot. The brand’s hero products have achieved an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 on platforms like Amazon and Nykaa.

The brand has seen significant growth in 2025, with its online business growing by 2.7x and its D2C segment by 2.5x between January and July. Retail business expanded by 42 percent from January to June, and brand searches climbed by 63 percent in just ten months. The company's subscriber base also grew organically by 2.7x. Mila Beauté closed the fiscal year 2025 with Rs 60 crore in revenue and is now targeting Rs 100 crore for the next fiscal year. To support this growth, the company is backed by investor confidence, having raised Rs 18 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Rukam Capital in March, valuing the company at Rs 303 crore.

Saahil Nayar, CEO and co-founder, stated that the past year was about proving a homegrown brand could meet global standards while catering to India's unique needs. He said the company is focused on creating products that "looks like makeup and feels like skincare," with plans to introduce over 40 new products in the next year.