Milan Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow amidst uncertainty over the global economic picture

Milan Fashion Week begins tomorrow, February 25, amidst global economic uncertainty. With 56 physical shows, 6 digital ones, 65 presentations, and 23 events, expectations are tempered by recent figures. Fashion in Italy closed 2024 in the red, but the fourth quarter showed signs of stabilization.

Although overall sales dropped by 4.2% compared to 2023, sectors like beauty and jewelry saw growth, with exports increasing by 2.6% in the first ten months of 2024. Experts predict a return to growth by late 2025, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and shifting U.S. trade policies.

Note: The numbers mentioned are Italian figures for the 2024 fiscal year.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.IT, translated and edited to English.