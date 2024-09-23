Minimum wage for Cambodian garment workers to increase

The minimum wage for Cambodian garment workers will increase to 208 dollars per month by 2025. This is an increase of four dollars from 2024, when it was 204 dollars per month.

The agreement comes after months of talks between the Cambodian government, led by prime minister Samdech Thipadei, and the National Council on Minimum Wage (NCMW), which focuses on minimum wages for workers in the textile, garment, footwear and bag industries.

According to Heng Sour, minister of labour and vocational training and chairman of the NCMW, the results of the negotiations on the minimum wage for 2025 were decisive: 46 out of 51 votes were in favour of setting the wage at 206 dollars. Thipadei shared via social media that he "instructed" minister Sour to add two dollars to the amount. Therefore, the new minimum wage for next year is 208 dollars per month.

Thipadei continued: "Even in the difficult circumstances of the global economy, the Royal Government remains committed to improving the living conditions, employment and well-being of people at all levels. This year's wage increase, although modest, is intended to alleviate some of the hardships of our workers."

Cambodia has been an important export country for major fashion companies since the 1990s due to its strategic location in Southeast Asia and cost-efficient production. The employees in the factories produce for Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Levi's and Puma, among others.