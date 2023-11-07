Minimum wage for textile workers in Bangladesh up, but far below union demands

Textile workers in Bangladesh must earn at least 12,500 taka per month from the government, according to media reports. It is over 50 percent higher than the current minimum wage, but well below the unions' demand for 23,000 taka. The latter amount would be needed for a living wage in Bangladesh.

The current minimum wage for textile workers is 8,000 taka - equivalent to 59 pounds - per month. At 12,500 taka, this is raised to just over 92 pounds per month. A living wage, however, is 23,000 taka (170 euros), according to experts.

Bangladesh had long been weighed down the protests of garment workers who had been demanding higher wages, also with the support of several trade unions. However, the protests led to unrest and sometimes outbreaks of violence. Two people have already died in the protests.

Bangladesh's textile industry employs nearly four million workers. The country has some 3,500 factories, at which mainly women work. Textile labour is one of the main sources of income for Bangladesh.