Ministry of Tomorrow assigns ownership of factory to general manager

Eco-fashion house, the Ministry of Tomorrow, known for its eco-luxury, vegan accessories and garments, has announced that it has assigned complete ownership of its Nairobi production facility to Michelle Aricha aka “Coco Chanel” who has been the facilities general manager and lead designer for the past 4 years.

The Nairobi factory represents the Ministry of Tomorrow’s flagship production facility and was built by the fashion house to sponsor skilled tailors who are recruited from within Kibera, just outside of Nairobi in Kenya, to make designer unisex bags, while creating sustainable livelihoods for its employees.

As women’s empowerment is a core Ministry of Tomorrow objective, the label recruited Michelle to manage its Nairobi eco-factory that produces vegan luxury bags exclusively for the company, and it granted her full ownership of the factory on International Women's Day on March 8.

Ministry of Tomorrow founder and president, Julian Prolman, said: “We planned from the start that Michelle would one day own the facility. The day has come. With production and quality milestones achieved, ownership of the Nairobi facility was fittingly transferred to Michelle on International Women's Day 2018.”

Michelle Aricha will continue to oversee all aspects of design and production and assure employees are paid fair wages, receive bonuses based on quality production and are able to work in a safe, comfortable, and clean environment, and the facility will remain an exclusive production source of luxury vegan bags for Ministry of Tomorrow.

“I am proud to be a business owner and am determined to follow in the footsteps of Coco Chanel, to become a successful fashion designer and businesswoman in the eco-fashion arena,” said Michelle “Coco Chanel” Aricha. “I am most grateful for the opportunity that Ministry of Tomorrow has provided me and everyone at the factory.”

The Ministry of Tomorrow is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a for-profit social enterprise that designs and produces high-quality, eco-luxury, vegan accessories and garments and markets direct to consumers via its own e-commerce website.