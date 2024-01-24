Miss Universe announces strategic partnership with Legacy Holding

Thai media company JKN Global Group, which owns the Miss Universe brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Mexico-based Legacy Holding to build the brand’s international profile and target new product and marketing opportunities.

In a statement, Miss Universe said that Raul Rocha Cantú, Legacy Holding's board president and chief executive will join JKN Global’s founder and chief executive Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip as co-owner of the merged, privately-held company JKN Legacy.

In addition, Olivia Quido-Co will take on the role of vice president for global partnerships, focusing on implementing and expanding mission-driven work and corporate social responsibility around the world. She will also be working with Miss Universe’s many franchise partners and national directors in the nearly 100 countries who are part of the programme, as well as corporate sponsors and partners. Quido-Co remains the chief executive and President of Miss Universe Skincare and Spa.

While Mario Bucaro joins the team as vice president of international relations, based in Mexico City. The leadership team will also include Carlos Martinez, vice president of finance, Jose Castillo, vice president of strategic projects, and Mauricio Rocha, vice president of legal.

The move is being driven by Miss Universe’s ambitions to build its global profile and expand upon its recent skincare, swimwear and beverage launches in 2023. The pageant brand has plans to add spas, cosmetics, and perfume to its current products in 2024 and 2025.

The next Miss Universe competition will be held in Mexico later this year.