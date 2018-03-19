Missguided plans Middle East expansion with franchises

British fashion brand Missguided is planning to extend its reach in the Middle East with a franchise deal with the Azadea Group.

The Azadea Group, which operates more than 50 leading international fashion and accessories concessions across the Middle East and North Africa will be responsible for extending Missguided’s “experiential reach” with a regional multichannel offering.

Missguided will target key regional markets in the Middle East with its “extensive expansion” plan including UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt where it plans to roll out physical stores, online stores and offer click-and-collect services.

Nitin Passi, chief executive officer and founder of Missguided, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Missguided to the Middle East with a forward-thinking and creative fast-fashion experience.

“Alongside our partner Azadea, we will deliver a multi-touchpoint shopping journey with unique fashion concepts for every element of life.”

Azadea Group chief executive officer, Said G. Daher, added: “We are proud to be the chosen partner to establish Missguided’s presence across the Middle East. Delivering differentiated concepts has been a core mission of ours for the past 40 years, and our partners are essential for making this happen.

“With our shared values, millennial mindset and organisational excellence, we will create an exceptional lifestyle experience for our customers.”

Missguided has enjoyed rapid growth since its launch in 2009, helped by targeting millennial shoppers looking for fast fashion, as its offers up to 500 brand new styles every week inspired by street style, catwalks, social media, and popular culture.

In recent years it has been looking to increase its physical retail offering and has opened two standalone stores in Westfield Stratford and Bluewater in Kent.

