Mission for Cotton Productivity: India's strategy to revitalize cotton sector

The Union Cabinet of India, chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned 5,659.22 crore rupees, approximately 598.8 million dollars, for the Mission for Cotton Productivity (MCP). Running from the financial year 2026–27 to 2030–31, the initiative aims to revitalise the national cotton sector by addressing stagnant growth, quality issues, and supply chain bottlenecks.

The mission aligns with the ‘5F’ strategic vision of the government of India, which encompasses Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. This framework is designed to integrate the entire textile value chain, ensuring that raw material production directly supports high-value exports and the global fashion industry.

Enhancing yields and seed technology

A primary objective of the mission is to elevate lint productivity from the current 440 kilograms per hectare to 755 kilograms per hectare by 2031. To achieve this, the government is prioritising the development of high-yielding variety (HYV) seeds that are climate-resilient and resistant to pests.

The MCP will promote advanced cultivation methods, including High Density Planting System (HDPS) and Closer Spacing (CS). Furthermore, there is a specific focus on increasing the output of Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton to reduce reliance on imports for high-end garment manufacturing.

Modernisation and branding initiatives

To ensure the industry receives contaminant-free raw materials, the mission will fund the modernisation of 2,000 ginning and processing factories. This includes upgrading infrastructure and adopting best practices to reduce trash content to less than two percent, a critical requirement for premium textile production.

The government intends to strengthen the global positioning of Indian cotton through the Kasturi Cotton Bharat (KCB) brand. By implementing robust traceability and certification protocols, the KCB initiative seeks to establish Indian cotton as a sustainable and trusted product in international markets.

Digital integration and circular economy

Market transparency: The mission includes the digital integration of market yards, or mandis, to facilitate transparent price discovery and direct market access for farmers.

Infrastructure: Testing facilities across the country will be standardised and accredited to meet global benchmarking requirements.

Sustainability: The MCP promotes cotton waste recycling and circular economy practices to improve resource efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint of the textile sector.

Diversification of fibre base

The mission also explores the diversification of the national fibre base by promoting alternative natural fibres. These include flax, ramie, sisal, milkweed, bamboo, and banana. These materials are intended to complement cotton production and align the Indian textile industry with evolving global demand for sustainable and innovative fabrics.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Ministry of Textiles will jointly implement the mission. The project will involve 10 institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), one institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and 10 centres of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP).

Initially, the mission will focus on 140 districts across 14 states. The government estimates that approximately 3.20 million farmers will benefit from the scheme, supporting the national goal of self-reliance while targeting a total production of 49.80 million bales of cotton by 2031.