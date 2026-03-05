Missoni remains Italian: FSI fund becomes majority shareholder

Missoni is changing its corporate structure but remains Italian. The brand is losing the Missoni family as shareholders but is continuing its Italian story with Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI). The fund has chosen to strengthen its commitment by becoming the majority shareholder. FSI first invested in the company's capital in 2018.

The possibility of a sale to the American Authentic Brands Group has therefore faded, following market rumours that circulated in recent months.

The deal also sees the Fassin-Bachmueller family enter as new shareholders. They will own approximately 25 percent of the capital through their holding company, Katjes Quiet Luxury. The German entrepreneurs already control Bogner, a luxury brand active in the high-end sportswear segment.

CEO Livio Proli remains at the helm of the brand, founded in 1953. He will be supported by Barnaba Ravanne, co-founder of FSI, in the role of chairman.

The Missoni family will remain at the head of the Ottavio and Rosita Missoni Foundation, which safeguards the history and tradition of the brand founded by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni.