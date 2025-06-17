Mister Spex lowers revenue forecast

German eyewear retailer Mister Spex SE announced it would likely not achieve its revenue target for the current financial year. On Monday evening, the company significantly downgraded its forecast.

For 2025, management now anticipates a revenue decline of 10 to 20 percent. Previously, a decrease of 5 to 10 percent had been expected. The company cited "revenue development in the second quarter falling short of expectations" as the reason.

The eyewear provider noted that it had deliberately limited price reductions in a "challenging" market environment. "Before the start of the summer season, increased discounting activity by competitors – particularly in the sunglasses segment and primarily in online business – led to additional price pressure," a statement said. "In line with its strategic direction within the SpexFocus transformation programme, Mister Spex deliberately refrained from joining this trend."

Margin target remains unchanged

The company was able to maintain its annual forecast for its EBIT margin. This therefore remains at -5 to -15 percent, and would correspond to an "improvement of around 1.3 million euros", Mister Spex explained. The basis for this is "the consistent implementation of the SpexFocus transformation programme, which aims at sustainable cost reductions, increased operational efficiency and long-term profitability".

CEO Tobias Krauss reaffirmed the principles of the initiated realignment. "The adjusted revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year clearly shows that the strategic change of course initiated with SpexFocus is having an effect – in particular through the consistent focus on profitability," he emphasised in a statement. "Improving our EBIT to around six million euros in just five months is a clear signal. Focusing on profitability, efficiency and customer benefit was the right decision."