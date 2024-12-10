Mister Spex’s Black Friday campaign drives 30 percent LFL sales growth

Mister Spex, Europe’s omnichannel optician, during its Black Friday 2024 campaign, saw like-for-like sales in its German stores growing by over 30 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The company said that the strong performance was driven by increased foot traffic and precisely targeted marketing efforts, underscoring the importance of the company’s brick-and-mortar network within its omnichannel strategy.

Commenting on the success of the Black Friday campaign, Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, chairman of the company’s management board, said: "Our strong campaign results this year demonstrate that our transformation and restructuring program, SpexFocus, is steering the company in the right direction and laying important foundations for the future.”

The campaign period generated net revenue of approximately 10 million euros. The company added that prescription glasses emerged as a key driver, with sales increasing by 7 percent, led by an 11 percent rise in Mister Spex’s own-brand products.

The company also conducted over 7,500 eye exams during the campaign period, an 11 percent increase compared to 2023. The best-selling product was the Cherry Blossom model from the collaboration between Box of Sweets and Mister Spex.

The company also managed to process over 110,000 orders while reducing delivery times by approximately 1.5 days.

"This year’s Black Friday campaign highlights the strength of our omnichannel strategy and the significant growth potential of our stores in Germany," added Francesco Liut, chief commercial officer at Mister Spex.