Misto Holdings reports robust Q3 financial results

Misto Holdings Corp. reported steady third-quarter results, with consolidated revenue rising 3.7 percent year-on-year to 1.088 trillion won and operating profit surging 41 percent to 132 billion won, driven by a turnaround in its Misto segment and continued momentum at Acushnet.

The Misto division delivered 181 billion won in revenue, supported by Fila’s ongoing brand repositioning, strong reception to the new Echappe sneaker series among younger consumers, and reduced losses in North America following restructuring measures.

Acushnet posted 908 billion won in revenue, up 7.5 percent from last year, propelled by robust global demand for its Titleist Pro V1 golf balls and the successful launch of its latest T-Series irons.

Reflecting its improved performance, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 940 won per share—its fourth consecutive special payout—representing a 177 percent jump from the previous year. The move brings cumulative shareholder returns to 220 billion won, achieving 44 percent of Misto’s three-year, 500-billion-won capital return target within the first year.

CFO Aaron Lee said the results underline the company’s resilience amid external uncertainties and reinforce its commitment to shareholder-friendly management.

Headquartered Seoul, formerly operating as Fila Holdings, the company adopted the Misto Holdings name in April 2025 to better reflect its broadened strategic focus and multi-brand structure. Its portfolio includes internationally recognized brands such as FILA, Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cameron, Vokey Design, and KJUS, among others, positioning the group across both lifestyle apparel and premium golf categories.