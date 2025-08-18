Misto Holdings revenue up 4.5 percent in Q2, operating profit jumps 29.8 percent

Misto Holdings Corp. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with consolidated revenue rising to 1.23 trillion won, a 4.5 percent increase year-on-year. The company's operating profit saw a jump of 29.8 percent to 181.9 billion won. This performance was driven by growth in both its Misto and Acushnet business segments.

According to CFO Ho Yeon (Aaron) Lee, strong brand competitiveness and positive restructuring efforts in overseas operations contributed to the improved performance. “Despite uncertainties in the external policy environment and adjustments in certain operating regions, strong brand competitiveness centered on Acushnet and the positive effects of restructuring certain overseas operations contributed positively to the company’s overall performance improvement," he said.

The company's Acushnet segment, which includes golf brands like Titleist and FootJoy, achieved 1.01 trillion won in revenue, an increase of 7.9 percent. This growth was fuelled by strong demand for products such as the new Pro V1 golf balls, GT Series clubs, and Scotty Cameron putters, and a stable global performance across U.S. and European markets.

Meanwhile, the Misto segment recorded revenue of 216.3 billion won. Despite a challenging economic environment, the Fila brand successfully continued its repositioning strategy by launching new products and a concept store in Seoul. Additionally, the company is expanding its presence in Greater China, with the Marithé+François Girbaud brand opening its first store in Shanghai.

Misto Holdings is also focused on shareholder value, executing a three-year, 500 billion won shareholder return program. This includes a resolution to repurchase 150 billion won worth of treasury shares. The company, which rebranded from Fila Holdings earlier in the year, aims to improve financial performance and enhance brand value across its portfolio.

Formerly known as Fila Holdings, the company rebranded to Misto Holdings in April 2025 to reflect its diversified global brand portfolio and strategic vision. Misto Holdings owns and manages a collection of brands, including Fila, Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cameron, Vokey Design, and KJUS. These brands span the sportswear and golf equipment industries.