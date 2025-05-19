MN Inter-Fashion acquires trademark rights to Ventile

Tokyo-based MN Inter-Fashion Ltd, which procures and sells high-performance materials, textiles, apparel and fashion accessories, has acquired the trademark rights to the global high-performance weather-resistant cotton fabric brand Ventile.

In a statement, MN Inter-Fashion said acquiring Ventile would expand its high-performance textile portfolio following its success with Pertex, a high-performance fabric brand originating from Lancashire, England, from Perseverance Mills.

MN Inter-Fashion secured the Ventile trademark rights through an agreement with Stotz & Co. AG (Switzerland) and Daiwabo Spinning Co., Ltd. (Japan).

The Japanese company added that it will continue a partnership with Weichert GmbH, the existing European production and sales operations of Ventile, including retaining brand director Daniel Odermatt and sales manager Wolfgang Müller.

With established European operations continuing, MN Inter-Fashion said its focus would be pursuing new product development in Japan and other Asian countries to address a wider range of performance and sourcing needs.

Ventile is a weather-resistant cotton fabric developed in the late 1930s by The Shirley Institute in Manchester, England. The material has a proven track record, having been originally used in British Royal Air Force immersion suits, it was later adopted by the early pioneers of mountaineering and polar expeditions. In the 1990s, production was contracted to Switzerland-based Stotz, which subsequently acquired the business in 2017. Today, Ventile is used worldwide in high-end fashion, outdoor sportswear, luxury bags and footwear.

Daniel Odermatt, brand director at Ventile, said: “This marks a new and exciting chapter for Ventile. The acquisition by MN Inter-Fashion not only strengthens Ventile’s presence in Europe but also opens further avenues for innovation and development across Asia.

“At Ventile, we remain deeply committed to producing high-quality textiles. With our established team continuing operations in Europe and MNIF’s strong network in Asia, we’re confident this move will allow us to further strengthen and elevate the brand. We look forward to building on our legacy, forming new partnerships, and continuing to support the designers who are shaping the future of the industry.”