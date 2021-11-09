Mode partners with L.K.Bennett as payment option

Fintech group Mode has entered into a partnership with L.K.Bennett as a payment option.

The luxury retailer will offer customers Mode as an additional payment option, allowing them to make instant payments and earn rewards. Mode will also allow customers to pay without card, instead providing the option of scanning a QR code or clicking a button in order to make payments via the Mode app.

“I am delighted to announce our next partnership just three weeks after our ahead-of-schedule public launch with THG. L.K.Bennett has been a staple of Luxury British Fashion for over 30 years, which demonstrates Mode’s appeal to all our sectors,” said Ryan Moore, CEO of Mode.

L.K.Bennett will be able to then cater to a more digitally secure customer, with Mode’s mobile payments and loyalty solution offering alternatives to card payments.

“L.K.Bennett is always looking for innovative solutions that provide our customers with more options to pay and cater to their evolving needs as modern, digital driven shoppers” said CEO of L.K.Bennett, Darren Topp.