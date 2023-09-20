Modo Group acquires eyewear brand Italia Independent

Modo Group has acquired eyewear label Italia Independent for an undisclosed sum.

The group, which produces and distributes the Modo and Eco brands, and which has been in the independent eyewear industry since 1990, said its know-how will be a “key factor” in the new direction of the Italian brand, which was founded by Lapo Elkann.

“I have always admired the incredible success of Italia Independent, and we are proud to take charge of its future and to have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the brand's development,” said Alessandro Lanaro, the founder and CEO of Modo Group.

The first drop of the Italia Independent collection by the Modo Group is scheduled for Spring/Summer 2024.

Italia Independent founder Lapo Elkann said: “I'm glad that Modo Group acquired the brand Italia Independent.

“I am sure that Alessandro and his team will be able to evolve the brand I founded to which I will always remain attached.”