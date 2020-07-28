Moncler revenue decreases 29.3 percent for H1

Moncler reported its net profit for H1 dropped on Monday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also slipped by 29.3 percent.

For H1, the company's net profit was 32 million euros, slipped from 70 million euros last year. Revenues slipped to 403 million euros. The profit margin of the company dropped to 8 percent compared to 12 percent a year ago.

Moncler is an Italian apparel and lifestyle company, most known for its luxury down jackets and sportswear. Moncler was originally a French brand, but was acquired by an Italian entrepreneur in 2003. The brand was subsequently listed in Milan in 2013.

As of 2020, Moncler has more than 4,600 employees and operates over 200 stores.

