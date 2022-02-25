Moncler's 2021 revenues surpass 2 billion euros

In a preliminary result update for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, Moncler S.p.A. said that the company reached consolidated revenue of 2,046.1 million euros, up 44 percent compared to the same period of 2020 and up 28 percent compared to 2019.

These results include MoncIer brand revenue of 1,824.2 million euros and Stone Island brand revenue, consolidated since April 1, equaI to 221.9 million euros.

The company said, EBIT rose to 603 million euros in 2021 and net profit to 411 million euros. The company proposed paying a dividend of 0.6 euros per share.

Financial highlights of Moncler and Stone Island brands’ Q4 and full year results

In the fourth quarter, the group reached revenue equal to 868.9 million euros, up 30 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 40 percent compared to 2019. This result includes MoncIer brand revenues equal to 803.3 million euros and Stone Island brand revenue equal to 65.6 million euros.

In 2021, Moncler brand revenues were equaI to 1,824.2 million euros, up 14 percent compared to 2019. In the fourth quarter, the brand revenue amounted to 803.3 million euros increasing 30 percent compared to 2019.

In 2021, revenues in Asia (which include APAC, Japan and Korea) were 894.8 million euros, up 27 percent compared to 2019. In the fourfh quarter, Asia grew 39 percent compared to 2019, due to strong performance of China and Korea and Japan.

In EMEA, revenues in the fourth quarter surpassed pre-pandemic IeveIs by 16 percent. TotaI EMEA revenues for the year amounted to 624.5 million euros, down 3 percent compared to 2019. Americas registered a 31 percent increase in the fourth quarter compared to the last quarter of 2019, bringing totaI growth for the year to 20 percent.

In 2021, the DTC channel achieved revenues of 1,429.2 million euros growing 16 percent compared to 2019. The fourth quarter registered growth of 31 percent. The comparabIe growth for existing stores was +23 percent compared to 2020 and 1 percent compared to 2019.

The whoIesaIe channeI revenues were 394.9 million euros with an 8 percent growth compared to 2019. In the fourth quarter revenues grew by 19 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In 2021, Stone Island generated 310 million euros revenues, up 26 percent compared to the same period of 2019, of which 221.9 million generated since April 1 and consolidated in MoncIer Group. In the fourth quarter, Stone Island registered revenues equal to 65.6 million euros.