Moncler sales up 14 percent in first quarter

Italian luxury label Moncler has reported a 14 percent (or 11 percent at constant exchange rates) increase in consolidated revenues for the first quarter of the year, up to 378.5 million euros compared to 332.0 million euros in the first quarter of 2018.

Retail revenues for the period increased by 14 percent (or 10 percent at constant exchange rates) to 291.4 million euros, compared to 256.2 million euros in the same period last year. Wholesale revenues increased by 15 percent (or 13 percent at constant exchange rates) to 87.1 million euros, compared to 75.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2018.

“Recording another quarter of double-digit revenue growth despite a highly challenging basis of comparison confirms the strength of the Moncler brand and the soundness of our strategy,” Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini said in the report.

“These figures, together with our performance over the past few weeks and the important projects that await us, make me look into the future with high confidence, even if we all know very well that the basis of comparison remains important.”