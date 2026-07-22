Moncler spa closes first half with revenues up 9 percent

Today, the board of directors of Moncler spa reviewed and approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026. The period ended with consolidated group revenues of 1.29 billion, an increase of 9 percent at constant exchange rates (+5 percent at current exchange rates), compared to 1.23 billion in the first half of 2025. Today, the company's board of directors also acknowledged the resignations of Alexandre Arnault, non-executive director, and Geoffroy van Raemdonck, independent director, from their positions on the board.

Alexandre Arnault has resigned due to professional commitments

Arnault resigned due to professional commitments, effective today, July 22. The board, with the approval of the board of statutory auditors, has consequently co-opted Sidney Toledano as the new director of the company. A note specified that he will remain in office until the date of the next shareholders' meeting.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck has also resigned effective today, July 22, for professional reasons related to his decision to continue permanently in his role as CEO of Exemplar Luxury Group (formerly Saks Global).

Returning to the figures, the group's EBIT was 245.4 million in the first half of 2026, compared to 224.8 million in the same period of 2025. This represents 19.0 percent of revenues, compared to 18.3 percent in the first half of 2025. The group's net result was 164.7 million in the first half of 2026 (12.8 percent of revenues), compared to 153.5 million in the first half of 2025 (12.5 percent of revenues). The net financial position amounts to 1.11 billion in net cash.

“In a scenario characterised by rapid and high-impact changes, what makes our Group resilient is not only the ability to react promptly but also the consistency with our identity and the bond we continue to cultivate with the communities we engage with,” emphasised Remo Ruffini, executive chairman of Moncler spa, in the note.

Ruffini: we remain focused on what really matters, namely our products and creativity

“In the first half of the year, we recorded solid growth and profitability in both our brands, remaining focused on what really matters: our products; the creativity that makes our brands unique; and the energy we share with our audience. At the same time, we continue to explore new and increasingly engaging ways to be relevant throughout the year, well beyond our key season,” added Ruffini.

Moncler's revenues reached 1.09 billion in the first half of 2026

Regarding the individual brands, Moncler's revenues reached 1.09 billion in the first half of 2026, up 9 percent (+5 percent at current exchange rates) compared to 1.04 billion in the first half of 2025. In the first half of 2026, the direct-to-consumer channel achieved revenues of 933.2 million, an increase of 10 percent compared to the first half of 2025. The wholesale channel recorded revenues of 156.4 million, a growth of 3 percent compared to the first half of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Moncler brand's network of mono-brand stores includes 298 direct retail outlets, a net increase of three units compared to March 31, 2026. Among the most significant projects, management highlights the opening of the Sydney Chatswood store in Australia and the relocation of the Geneva store. Additionally, the Moncler brand manages 44 wholesale mono-brand stores, a net reduction of three units compared to March 31, 2026.

Stone Island's revenues amounted to 200.3 million in the first half of 2026

Stone Island's revenues amounted to 200.3 million in the first half of 2026, an increase of 11 percent (+7 percent at current exchange rates) compared to 186.7 million in the same period of 2025.

In the first six months of 2026, the direct-to-consumer channel recorded a growth of 16 percent compared to the first half of 2025, reaching 109.2 million. The wholesale channel recorded revenues of 91.1 million, a growth of 5 percent compared to the first half of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Stone Island brand's network of mono-brand stores consists of 95 direct retail outlets, a net increase of one unit compared to March 31, 2026. Furthermore, the Stone Island brand has 11 wholesale mono-brand stores, unchanged from March 31, 2026.

Forecast for the coming months

“The context in which we operate remains complex and difficult to predict. These are the moments to demonstrate our ability to be more incisive and determined, while remaining disciplined and concrete. It is with this same spirit, and with a clear direction, that we face the second half of the year and the opportunities that will arise,” explained chairman Remo Ruffini.