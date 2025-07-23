Moncler spa: H1 revenues at 1.23 billion euros

Moncler Group achieved consolidated revenues of 1.23 billion euros in the first half of 2025. This represents a one percent increase at constant exchange rates, compared to 1.23 billion euros in the first six months of 2024. The board of directors, led by Remo Ruffini, approved the financial report as of 30 June 2025.

Group EBIT totalled 224.8 million euros in H1 2025, compared to 258.7 million euros in the same period of 2024. The EBIT margin was 18.3 percent of revenue, compared to 21 percent in H1 2024. This was primarily due to a different allocation of marketing activities between the first and second halves of the year, compared to the previous year.

Net profit amounted to 153.5 million euros in H1 2025 (12.5 percent of revenue), compared to 180.7 million euros in the same period of the previous year (14.7 percent of revenue).

Moncler brand performance

Moncler brand revenues reached 1.04 billion euros in H1 2025. This is a one percent increase compared to 1.04 billion euros in H1 2024.

"Second-quarter performance was impacted by a sequential slowdown in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution channel, down one percent," the company said in a statement.

In H1 2025, revenues in Asia (including APAC, Japan and Korea) were 525.7 million euros, up four percent compared to the same period in 2024. EMEA revenues totalled 365.4 million euros, down three percent compared to H1 2024. Revenues in the Americas increased by one percent to 147.9 million euros.

Stone Island revenues reached 187 million euros

Stone Island revenues totalled 186.7 million euros in H1 2025, down one percent compared to 188.9 million euros in the same period of 2024.

In the first six months of 2025, Asia (including APAC, Japan and Korea) generated 52.3 million euros in revenue, up 14 percent compared to the same period in 2024. EMEA revenues totalled 123.3 million euros, down five percent compared to H1 2024. The Americas saw a 15 percent decline compared to H1 2024.

"The first half of the year has reminded us once again how unpredictable and complex the world can be and how crucial it is for companies to remain vigilant and agile, while continuing to invest in their brands. These are times that require full focus on strategy execution, with discipline, rigour and flexibility. These are also times when we must continue to strengthen our brands through distinctive creativity and a constant pursuit of product excellence, sharing energy with our communities," said Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler.

Outlook for the second half of the year

Entering the second half of 2025, uncertainty in the global geopolitical and economic landscape remains high. "In this context, the group continues to prioritise operational agility, while consistently investing in its organisation, its talent and its distinctive brands."

Throughout 2025, Moncler will continue to strengthen the three complementary dimensions of the brand: Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Collection and Moncler Genius. This will be achieved through distinctive events, initiatives and marketing strategies aimed at realising the full potential of each dimension across all regions.

Regarding Stone Island, the company will continue "the path aimed at unleashing the brand's full potential, increasing global brand visibility through a more targeted marketing approach aimed at stimulating interest among new target consumer segments." The brand will also continue to strengthen its distribution network, implementing a highly selective and consumer-centric omnichannel strategy, consistent across all touchpoints, to offer an authentic and high-level experience.