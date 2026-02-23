Mondottica appoints local agents to drive Off-White and Palm Angels in Spain and Portugal

The international Mondottica Group has appointed Xavi Fusté, CEO of VÜM Glasses, and his team as strategic partners for the distribution of the Off-White and Palm Angels eyewear collections in Spain and Portugal.

The partnership establishes a selective distribution through independent opticians that combine fashion, design and technical expertise. This strategy reinforces the brands' premium positioning and leverages Mondottica's experience in international license management.

In this context, Tony Pessok, CEO of Mondottica, highlighted Fusté's experience in the optical channel. Pessok also noted his ability to build strong relationships with local retailers, an aspect he considers “key for an effective penetration of the sunglasses and optical collections”.

The official presentation of the collections to buying groups and independent opticians in Spain and Portugal is scheduled for the coming weeks. This marks the beginning of a strategy that combines fashion, innovation and local know-how in the optical sector.