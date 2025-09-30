Mondottica named new eyewear partner for Palm Angels

British eyewear manufacturer Mondottica Limited is the new eyewear partner of Italian sportswear brand Palm Angels.

The first eyewear collection from the collaboration for the spring/summer 2026 season was presented to select retail partners at the Silmo trade fair in Paris in recent days. It includes 20 sunglass models and 18 optical frames and will be available in stores from January 1, 2026.

Brand management firm Bluestar Alliance acquired Palm Angels in the spring. Its CEO, Joey Gabbay, praised the newly announced agreement. “The partnership with Mondottica Group is an important part of Palm Angels' growth strategy,” he explained in a statement. “The brand continues to grow as a leading provider of luxury streetwear. Therefore, collaborating with partners who understand our philosophy and can offer the same care and craftsmanship that characterise our collections is crucial to our success.”

Mondottica Group also develops and produces the eyewear collections for renowned international fashion brands such as AllSaints, Anna Sui, Cath Kidston, Christian Lacroix, Hackett London, Joules, Karen Millen, Maje, Pepe Jeans, Sandro, Scotch & Soda, Benetton and Vivienne Westwood.