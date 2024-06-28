Mondottica secures eyewear deal with Florence by Mills

Eyewear manufacturer Mondottica Group has announced a new partnership with the lifestyle brand of Millie Bobby Brown, which will see the actress’ label introduce its first eyewear line, once again growing its range.

Founded in 2019 by Brown, Florence by Mills initially started out as a beauty brand and later expanded into fashion through third-party deals and collaborations, the first being with European retailer About You.

Since then, the Stranger Things actress has only grown her Gen Z-focused label, most recently bringing the fashion-side of the brand to the US and UK through a manufacturing and distribution deal with Delta Galil.

Now, however, it appears that Brown’s ambitions to expand not only lie within geographical borders, but also in the introduction of new categories, this time being eyewear.

Through the new partnership with Mondottica, which was brokered by IMG, Florence by Mills will be offering a full range of sun and optical styles through Sun24 and Optical 24 collections.

According to Mondottica, the sunglasses incorporate “sustainable renewable acetate” and “significant amounts of certified recycled content”, reflecting Brown’s ethos of being “environmentally conscious”.

In a release, Tony Pessok, CEO of Mondottica, noted Brown’s “huge global influence” and thus the group’s excitement to have her as its latest brand partner.

Pessok continued: “Her original take on eyewear has been combined with Mondottica Group’s expertise in quality construction and stylish design, resulting in fun and confident eyewear styles that will appeal to her generation and beyond.”