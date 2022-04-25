Monica Vinader wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Jewellery brand Monica Vinader has won a 2022 Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development for its commitment to the environment and ethical design.

The award follows Monica Vinader’s robust sustainability agenda to accelerate change across the jewellery industry by delivering agenda-setting goals guided by the UN Global Compact and its Sustainable Development Goals.

In recent years, the brand has reduced its carbon footprint by using only recycled gold and silver, introducing 100 percent recyclable packaging, removing 90 percent of single-use plastic from its supply chain, instituting a jewellery recycling programme, as well as offering a 5-year warranty and lifetime repair service.

In addition, Monica Vinader has also committed to reducing and avoiding emissions by offsetting its entire product and corporate emissions footprint via a Gold Standard climate protection project.

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is in its 56th year and all winning businesses can fly the Queen’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing materials for five years. Winners are also given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy.

Applications for the 2023 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise will open on May 1.