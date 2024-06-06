Monsoon to offer rental bridalwear and occasion dresses via MyWardrobe partnership

Monsoon has established a new partnership with rental business MyWardrobe that will allow customers to hire from a capsule collection of its bridalwear and occasion dresses.

Riding on the ongoing rise of rental, the service has now been added to the British retailer’s website under the title ‘Rent Monsoon’, where wedding dresses, modern bridalwear and a limited collection of new season looks are up for hire.

In addition to this, Monsoon will also be offering a selection of each season’s “most trend-led pieces” via the service, bringing its total rental options to 30 pieces – nine being bridal, 11 bridesmaid dresses and 10 occasion dresses.

In a release, Monsoon’s buying and merchandising director, Naomi Robertson, said: “Dress rental allows our customers to wear and return our most gorgeous bridal and occasion pieces, ever widening our reach and giving modern women a more affordable and sustainable choice.”

Rental services have been booming in recent years in the UK, with a cohort of British high street names adopting the feature in a bid to introduce more circular offerings for their customers.

Among these are the likes of John Lewis, Marks & Spencer’s Nobody’s Child, Asos and Schuh, each of which have partnered with third-party rental platforms to establish their own offering.