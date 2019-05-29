Monte Carlo's Q4 revenue up 15 per cent

Monte Carlo’s Q4 sales revenue rose 15 per cent. However, for the full year profit dropped 12 per cent and revenue jumped 14 per cent. Monte Carlo caters to men, women and tweens and offers shirts, tops, T-shirts, tunics, shorts, jeans, trousers, dresses, tracksuits and more. The range for men features varied options in formal and casual wear. Women’s western wear includes crop tops, shorts, shrugs, denim dresses, linen tops and more. Formal wear includes tops and shirts in millennial shades that can be easily paired with pencil skirts and trousers. The fusion wear range comprises tunics, leggings etc. The latest trends and styles Monte Carlo is offering this season include polo T-shirts in striped, microprint, patchwork patterns.

Launched in 1984, Monte Carlo has over 253 exclusive brand outlets, over 2500 multi-brand outlets, and 321 national chain stores. It also sells online through e-commerce firms like Flipkart, Amazon, Jabong and Myntra. The label, dealing in dynamic apparel for adults and children, recently revamped its brand identity with a new logo and is set to mark a strong presence across India with 100 new outlets by 2022.