More job cuts at Ted Baker, as 200 Head Office jobs are axed

Ted Baker, currently undergoing a strategic turnaround, has cut a significant reduction in its head office workforce, resulting in the elimination of approximately 200 jobs. As was first reported by Drapers, the move comes as the company transitions to an outsourcing model, seeking to streamline its operations and enhance efficiency.

The affected roles span various departments, including sourcing, finance, production, and footwear, according to the Retail Gazette.

The transformation of Ted Baker took place subsequent to its acquisition by Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Juicy Couture, for a sum of 211 million pounds last October. A key aspect of this restructuring involved the outsourcing of Ted Baker stores and its ecommerce platform to AARC, a retail management firm. AARC will assume responsibility for operating the business across 11 countries spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In a strategic move to bolster its product offerings, Authentic Brands Group recently inked a long-term licensing agreement with Canadian footwear giant Aldo. Under this agreement, Aldo will manufacture Ted Baker footwear, handbags, and small leather goods, further expanding the brand's reach and diversifying its offerings.

The job cuts come as the company also saw a shakeup of its leadership team. Former CEO Rachel Osborne departed the company six months after the completion of the acquisition, alongside chief financial officer Marc Dench, chief people officer Peter Collyer, and commercial and business development director Helen Costello. These departures mark a notable transition in the executive structure as the company adapts to its new ownership and operational model.

Ted Baker's recent head office job cuts and its strategic shift towards outsourcing reflect the brand's determination to reduce costs, optimise its operations and reposition itself for sustained growth.