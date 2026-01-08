Morellato Group acquires Italian operations of Fossil Group

Morellato Group has acquired the distribution operations of Fossil Group in Italy.

“The deal establishes a new and important synergy between two leading groups in the international watch and jewellery market. Its aim is to further strengthen the presence in Italy of prestigious brands such as: Fossil; Emporio Armani; Armani Exchange; Michael Kors and Diesel, with a primary focus on the normal trade channel,” a statement read.

New management to establish a dedicated and exclusive sales network

Morellato Group will therefore take over the exclusive distribution of Fossil Group's brands in Italy.

A dedicated and exclusive sales network will be established as part of the new management. The aim is to provide retailers with a high level of service and targeted commercial support, in keeping with the prestige of the represented brands.

“We believe in the sector and in the specialist retailer, the historical cornerstone of the Italian market. This retailer is at the centre of our strategy for the wealth of know-how it represents and its irreplaceable role in enhancing brands and building consumer relationships,” emphasised Massimo Carraro, president of Morellato Group.

Morellato Group has almost 5,000 employees worldwide. It operates through a direct retail network of 660 shops, six e-commerce sites and a network of over 7,000 wholesale dealers. It has 14 proprietary brands: Morellato; Sector No Limits; Philip Watch; Lucien Rochat; Oui&Me; La Petite Story; Chronostar and Favs.

This is in addition to the retail brands: Bluespirit; Christ; Brinckmann & Lange; Cleor; D’Amante and Noélie. It has seven licensed brands: Karl Lagerfeld; Maserati; Chiara Ferragni; Trussardi; Esprit; Jette and Guido Maria Kretschmer.