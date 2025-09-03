Mori makes second acquisition, expands accessory offering with Storksak

Mori is accelerating its expansion efforts through what is now its second acquisition in the baby and childrenswear sector. The London-based brand has snapped up baby changing bag brand Storksak and its sister label Babymel for an undisclosed sum.

For Mori founder and CEO, Akin Onal, there was a “natural alignment" with Storksak and Babymel, marking an “exciting new phase for Mori”.

He added: “Uniting two well-loved family brands allows us to accelerate our growth, starting with digital expansion in the UK, continuing to scale in the US market, and extending into physical retail and wholesale. We see a huge potential to broaden our reach, strengthen our product offering and deliver even more value to our customers.”

This latest takeover comes on the heels of Mori acquiring children’s retailer Kidly back in April. With this initial acquisition, the company had set out to strategically grow its portfolio, contributing to a wider mission of becoming “one of the leading and most-loved brands in the parenting and childrenswear space”.

Mori continues to back high-potential brands

For its 10th anniversary year, Mori has used recent momentum in the babywear and childrenswear market to bolster growth, collaborating with retail partners like Next and John Lewis, and expanding its retail portfolio. Next to its three existing stores, the brand opened its latest location in Hampstead this month, placing physical retail as a key strategic pillar in its plans.

Broadening its product offering is also central to its strategy. Through Kidly, Mori was able to move into the older childrenswear market, expanding its ability to meet consumers at every stage of their parenting journey. The decision to snap up Kidly was based on the grounds of the brand being deemed by Mori to be a “high-potential, purpose-led” label.

A similar mindset came into play for Storksak. The brand, founded in 2003 by Melanie Marshall and Suzi Bergman, has already earned a number of industry accolades, success that then led to the duo launching Babymel in 2006. By May 2025, however, Storksak announced it was closing its doors. The company did not disclose the reason for the shuttering, simply shared its decision in a post on Instagram.

The takeover by Mori could therefore reflect a new beginning for the brand. In a joint statement, the founders said they had spent 20 years “perfecting the baby changing bag”. “We are delighted that Mori will continue this legacy,” they added.

The two brands will be available to shop in both Mori’s online store and physical locations from autumn 2025.