Moschino parent Aeffe initiates crisis proceedings

Shares in the Italian luxury goods group Aeffe remain suspended from trading due to heavy share price losses. The company's board of directors decided on October 2 to initiate a negotiated crisis settlement procedure (Composizione Negoziata della Crisi d'Impresa, CNC). Aeffe is listed on the Euronext Star Milan segment of the Euronext Milan stock exchange. Its portfolio includes well-known international brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini.

The application has already been filed and covers both the parent company Aeffe and its subsidiary Pollini. Other companies in the group are not affected.

According to the company, the procedure was chosen on the basis of the new crisis code (Codice della crisi). This code is part of Italian insolvency law and translates to the 'Code for the Regulation of Corporate Crisis and Insolvency'. The aim is to create stability and temporary protection. This will give management time to implement the planned financial stabilisation measures in an environment that has proven particularly challenging for the fashion and luxury industry in recent months.

Management stated that the financial problems are mainly due to the persistent weakness in the apparel sector. Demand fell particularly sharply in the weeks between the end of August and September 2025.

“The application for access to the CNC and the activation of protective measures were assessed as the best possible solution. They are intended to create the necessary stability for the implementation of the planned measures. The aim is to overcome the financial strain at Aeffe and Pollini, which was triggered by the deep crisis in the luxury apparel sector and the recent negative developments since the end of August 2025. The priority is to preserve the integrity of the company's assets; ensure business continuity; and protect the interests of all stakeholders,” the statement said.

KPMG Advisory SpA has been appointed as financial advisor. Orsingher Ortu Avvocati Associati is providing legal support to Aeffe and Pollini for the proceedings.