Moschino to assume management of stores in mainland China

Moschino has stated that it is “close” to directly managing its distribution and stores in mainland China as part of its ongoing repositioning strategy.

Currently, Moschino stores in China are operated by Scienward Fashion and Luxury (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, a fashion brand management group in China, and through this deal, Moschino will assume direct management of the mainland China market from June 2022.

In a short statement, Aeffe S.p.A., the parent company of Moschino, said that it would undertake a “soft transition” with Scienward Fashion and Luxury (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, which it describes as a long-standing local partner of more than ten years.

Aeffe S.p.A. executive chairman Massimo Ferretti said: “The take-over operation of Moschino distribution in Mainland China is another pillar of Moschino’s repositioning strategy that follows the total acquisition of the brand announced last July. We are now able to manage the entire brand value chain, from product to quality, from distribution to communication.

“Given the importance of the Mainland China market, the direct management of the distribution will permit us to accurately control the brand image, provide an attentive customer service and, above all, to accelerate the commercial penetration based on a development plan that includes new openings and the strengthening of the travel retail business.”

Ferretti, added: “We would also like to express our appreciation to Scienward Fashion and Luxury (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for its appreciated effort in developing the market over the past years which has laid a solid foundation for the brand.”