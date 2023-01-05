Moss Bros and THG among retailers introducing return fees

A number of retailers have said they would be introducing a fee for shoppers looking to return items bought online just one week after the busy holiday season.

THG, Moss Bros and Mountain Warehouse have announced the new condition, according to The Telegraph, as return rates continue to increase.

Beauty conglomerate THG, which owns the likes of Lookfantastic and Glossybox, now charges 2.99 pounds per returned order, while Mountain Warehouse opted for a two pound fee in October.

Founder of the British outdoor retailer Mark Neale told the publication that it introduced the “modest” fee to “reflect the increasing cost of collection and processing these returns”.

Menswear brand Moss Bros also told the media outlet it underwent a review of the wider market.

Its offer allows customers to opt for either a free Royal Mail service, or pay for a courier to pick a return up.

The retailer’s CEO, Brian Brick, commented: “If people want something quicker, there’s a premium charge for that.

“But it was really about returns and understanding what our competition is doing and what our customers require.”

The move reflects a larger industry shift as fulfilment costs surrounding online returns continue to increase.

Fashion giants Zara and Boohoo have already introduced return fees last year, while H&M was also reportedly considering implementing such a decision.

The publication noted that more retailers are expected to follow in their footsteps.