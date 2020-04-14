Moss Bros delays full-year results

Moss Bros has announced it will postpone publishing its full-year from late May to late July in light of the government’s new temporary relief measures.

Last month, the company warned of a significant reduction in revenue and profitability for the year ending 30 January 2021, adding that prior to 13 March it had been trading as expected and was debt-free.

The British men's tailoring specialist relies on large social gatherings, such as Ascot or weddings, for revenues, all of which have been prohibited since the government’s lockdown announced last month.

In March, Moss Bros was acquired by Crew Clothing owner Menoshi Shina in a deal worth 22.6 million pounds.