Mothercare secures licensing agreement with Ebebek in Turkey

Mothercare is set to expand in Turkey, where it has struck up a new licensing deal with local retail giant Ebebek Mağazacılık A.Ş. With this, Ebebek has been granted the exclusive right to use the Mothercare brand in the region for products designed and sourced by either itself or Mothercare.

The 10-year deal gives Mothercare the additional right to re-brand certain Ebebek branded products under its own name and sell such items outside of its partner’s trading territories. In turn, Ebebek may also purchase Mothercare products to sell within Turkey and pay a percentage of their sale as a royalty.

The agreement marks a continued global expansion for Mothercare, which recently struck up a similar joint venture deal with Reliance Industries in India. It thus reflects “further evidence of the strength, inherent value and global appeal of the Mothercare brand”, chairman, Clive Whiley, said in a statement.

Its fervour for new markets comes on the back of a challenging financial period for the retailer. For the year to March 29, 2025, Mothercare reported an 18 percent decline in retail sales, citing ongoing challenges in Middle Eastern markets as the primary cause. Whiley remained optimistic, however, noting that the company would continue to explore the “full bandwidth of growth opportunities through connections with other businesses”.

Commenting on this latest venture, Whiley added: “We are in discussions with several other parties to further restore critical mass alongside delivering our other core objectives. The underlying business continues to prove its resilience, and the strength of the brand is evident from the interest it generates and the ongoing discussions with other potential strategic partners.”