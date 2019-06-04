Mountain Warehouse continues to post record sales

The UK’s leading outdoor clothing retailer Mountain Warehouse has reported its 22nd year of consecutive sales growth, with sales up 13 percent to 255 million pounds for the 12 months to February 24, 2019.

Pre-tax profits increased 14 percent to a record 23.7 million pounds, which the outdoor clothing brand stated was driven by strong demand online as well as the group’s growing international footprint, with the opening of a further 15 outlets overseas, including its first two outlets in New Zealand, taking its international footprint to 87 stores in eight countries.

Growth in the UK also continues, the retailer started as a single store in 1997 and in the last financial year the brand opened 33 new stores in St Andrews, Sheffield and London, and has plans to add a further 50 stores in 2019, which will create more than 550 new jobs. The new stores will include around 20 in the UK as well as more in Europe, North America and New Zealand.

Mountain Warehouse founder and chief executive, Mark Neale said in a statement: “I’m delighted to have delivered another set of record results, despite the obvious headwinds. It’s no secret that many retailers are finding it tough going, but our relentless focus on value – great outdoor gear for all the family at great prices - continues to hit the mark.

“The results also owe much to the terrific efforts of our 3,500 people and the work that we continue doing to diversify and weather-proof the business.”

Mountain Warehouse’s womenswear boosting sales

The full-year results show an increase in like-for-like sales of 5.3 percent, with online sales continuing to improve, up 23 percent, now accounting for around a quarter of the outdoor clothing brand’s sales, while total international sales increase by 20 percent to account for more than 30 percent of the British retailer’s revenue.

Growth was also helped by womenswear, which is growing twice as fast as the rest of the business, with Neale adding that the retailer has more than doubled the size of its women’s summer range and expects to sell more than 100,000 summer dresses, over 500,000 tops and T-shirts, and 100,000 pieces of women’s swimwear this year.

Neale added: “Sales of womenswear are growing twice as fast as the overall business and I no longer need to lose sleep if the sun is shining.”

The company also noted that it opened a new shared service centre in Coventry, which created 60 jobs, as well as new distribution centres in Poznan, Poland and Christchurch, New Zealand to better serve its domestic and international business.

The outdoor company also owns a gift chain Neon Sheep and added that it will be “doubling the size of the flock” with 10 new shops set to open this year with more stores outside London in towns such as St Albans, Leeds and Abergavenny.

Images: courtesy of Mountain Warehouse