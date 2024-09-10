Mountain Warehouse plans 50 store openings next year

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse is set to open 50 new stores next year as it continues pursuing its UK and international expansion strategy. The news was confirmed to The Times, where it was stated that the 50 new locations will be situated globally.

The new stores will include 21 locations in the UK, including a resizing of its Covent Garden space, and eight international stores, among them the first to open in Brisbane, Australia.

Speaking to the publication, Mountain Warehouse founder and CEO, Mark Neal, said: “We think there is lots of life left in lots of our high streets. All that death of the high street stuff has been a bit overdone. We’re definitely very positive about physical retail at the moment.”

The news comes as the retailer welcomed a surge in sales in the year to February 25, amounting to a record high of 386 million pounds.

Additionally, the company returned into the black during the period, as pre-tax profits came to 26.2 million pounds, compared with a loss of 1.5 million pounds in the year prior. Neale cited a post-pandemic influx of returning high street shoppers as the cause for such an uptick.