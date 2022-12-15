Mountain Warehouse posts recover full-year sales

Mountain Warehouse has reported record full-year sales that surpassed the 300 million pound mark for the first time.

The British outdoor retailer made revenue of 302.6 million pounds in the year to February 27, 26.1 percent higher than a year earlier and 2.6 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels two years earlier.

Retail sales jumped 54.3 percent in the year as stores reopened following the end of lockdown restrictions, while online sales fell 5 percent as shoppers relied less on online channels.

International sales accounted for 29.6 percent of total sales, compared to 35.3 percent the prior year.

The company made a pre-tax loss of 102,000 pounds compared to a profit of 7.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Mountain Warehouse closed a net 11 stores during the year.