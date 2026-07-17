Mr Marvis secures investment and welcomes new shareholders

Dutch menswear brand Mr Marvis has received an investment from existing shareholders Amlon Capital and Capital A Investment Partners. Additionally, Christian Stahl, former partner at Apax Partners; Manny Chirico, former CEO of PVH Corp.; and Martijn Hagman, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Europe, are joining as shareholders. The company announced this in a press release.

According to Mr Marvis, the investment is intended to support the next phase of international growth. The founders and management will remain shareholders and continue to lead the company. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Mr Marvis was founded in Amsterdam in 2016 and started with a collection of shorts. The brand now sells a broader range of menswear. Its products are manufactured in Portugal, and the company has been a certified B Corp since 2023.

The brand sells its collection through a direct-to-consumer model and is also expanding its retail network in Europe. Following recent flagship store openings in London and Paris, Mr Marvis now has 26 stores. Later this month, the company will open a new location on the Kurfürstendamm in Berlin.