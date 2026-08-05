Mud Jeans hopes for restart after bankruptcy declaration

Dutch circular denim brand Mud Jeans has been declared bankrupt. CEO Dion Vijgeboom announced this today in a statement on LinkedIn. Vijgeboom writes that the company filed for bankruptcy itself because its debt burden was too heavy. Vijgeboom has been the company's CEO since January.

"Today is one of the most difficult days in the history of Mud Jeans," the company writes. According to the statement, the team has worked hard in recent months to secure a sustainable future for the company. The financial burden of old debts ultimately proved to be too great. "This is not the end we fought for," says Mud Jeans.

Hope for a restart

Despite the bankruptcy, the company says it hopes the brand will continue to exist. "Mud Jeans is more than a company. It is an idea, a community and a blueprint for what the future of fashion can look like," the company writes. "We truly hope that this bankruptcy is not the final chapter. We prefer to see it as the beginning of a new chapter."

In the statement, the company thanks its employees; customers; retailers; suppliers; investors and partners for their support. Mud Jeans says it is proud of the role it has played in the circular fashion industry in recent years.

Circular denim

The brand was founded in 2012. It gained international recognition for its focus on circular denim. Mud Jeans was one of the first brands to use recycled cotton on a large scale. The brand also introduced a lease concept for jeans. It also offered repair and take-back programmes to keep products in the chain for longer.