Mulberry achieves B Corp certification

Luxury heritage brand Mulberry is the latest British fashion company to achieve B Corp certification. Mulberry scored 87.1, above the B Corp requirement pass mark and ahead of the industry standard of 80.9.

The fashion house said it earned notable points for unlocking Impact Business Models, ways that a business is designed to create a specific positive benefit, in the Environment category, underpinned by the brand’s commitment to responsible sourcing and product circularity.

In addition, it was praised for sourcing 100 percent of its leather from environmentally accredited tanneries, launching the recommerce platform Mulberry Exchange, and its ‘Made to Last Manifesto,’ which details its commitment to transforming the business to a regenerative and circular model.

To become a B Corp company, Mulberry had to undergo a rigorous social and environmental framework, requiring a detailed assessment of every part of the business against five key impact areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Mulberry said it is meeting “high standards” in these areas.

Mulberry B Corp company Credits: Mulberry

British fashion house Mulberry joins B Corp ranks

Andrea Baldo, chief executive at Mulberry, said in a statement: “I’m proud that my first announcement as CEO of Mulberry is our B Corp Certification. Mulberry is one of the first global luxury brands to become a B Corp, and this reflects the DNA of the company and the hard work of the teams.

“But it is a milestone, not a destination, and we look forward to learning from - and contributing to - a range of businesses in order to be a force for good for our communities and the environment.” The company said achieving B Corp is one step in its ongoing journey to its sustainability commitment of five Cs: climate, cultivation, craft, circularity and culture.

This includes aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2035, plans to build relationships with regenerative farmers and establish an end-to-end UK supply chain, and develop and grow the expertise it already has established in the UK, and connect to a regenerative British supply chain.

Mulberry is also expanding its resale and repair programme Mulberry Exchange to Korea later this year, alongside pre-loved edits in Australia and Japan. The initiative launched in February 2020 in the UK before rolling out in the US in 2021 and China in 2023. It repairs and restores more than 12,000 bags a year at its lifetime service centre.