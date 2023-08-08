MycoWorks to open commercial-scale Fine Mycelium plant

Biomaterials technology company MycoWorks is opening the world’s-first commercial-scale Fine Mycelium production plant on September 20.

The 136,000-square-foot facility located in Union, South Carolina in America will employ more than 350 people and enable MycoWorks to supply its luxury partners with millions of square feet of its premium and natural luxury leather alternative Reishi per year.

Matt Scullin, chief executive of MycoWorks, said in a statement: “There have been two barriers to the decades-long search for a luxury leather alternative: product quality and scalable manufacturing. In 2016 we eliminated the first by introducing Reishi to the world, and in September 2023 we are answering the question of scale with this state-of-the-art facility in South Carolina.”

MycoWorks’ proprietary Fine Mycelium production process cultivates mycelium in a controlled environment, harnessing its natural growth to create sheets of Reishi, the only leather alternative that meets the luxury industry’s performance standards, as it features the strength, durability, and hand-feel of the finest animal leathers with lower environmental impact.

Since the introduction of Reishi, the company has partnered with major brands across the luxury, fashion, home furnishings and automotive industries, including Hermès, Ligne Roset and GM.

Patrick Thomas, former chief executive of Hermès and MycoWorks board member, said: “This is the moment the luxury industry has been waiting for; a plastic-free leather alternative that offers undeniable beauty and performance—at scale. Now that the challenge of supply has been solved, brands will move quickly to commercialize items made with Reishi.”