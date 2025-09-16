Myntra reports profit turnaround in FY25

Myntra, the fashion e-commerce marketplace owned by Flipkart, has reported a significant financial turnaround for the fiscal year 2025, according to its consolidated results filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 548.3 crore for the year, a substantial increase from Rs 30.9 crore in FY24. This marked an increase of more than 1,674 percent year-on-year. The improvement was primarily driven by higher revenues and tighter control over expenses, particularly employee costs.

Myntra's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,042.7 crore in FY25 versus the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue streams include logistics services, its marketplace operations, and advertising services. Additionally, other income, which mainly consists of royalties, saw an 81 percent increase to Rs 94.3 crore.

These financial results follow a series of capital injections from Flipkart group entities. In May 2025, Myntra received a 125 million dollars equity infusion from its Singapore-based parent, FK Myntra Holdings. Flipkart Internet also secured significant funding rounds from its Singapore parent, including Rs 2,225 crore in May 2025, Rs 3,250 crore in April 2025, and previous infusions in March and April of 2024.