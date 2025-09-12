MySize expands sizing solutions with ShoeSize.Me acquisition

MySize, a provider of AI-driven measurement and fashion technology solutions, has acquired ShoeSize.Me, a European company specialising in AI-powered footwear sizing. This acquisition, primarily a share-based deal, is a strategic move to preserve MySize's cash position while executing its business consolidation plan.

With this acquisition, MySize will integrate ShoeSize.Me under its Naiz Fit platform. This creates a unified solution for both apparel and footwear sizing, making it the most comprehensive sizing platform on the market. The integration is expected to unlock significant cross-selling opportunities and strengthen MySize's position in Europe and the Middle East.

ShoeSize.Me currently serves over 20 fashion retailers, including the Alshaya Group, and is on track to exceed 0.5 million euros in revenue in 2025. According to MySize CEO Ronen Luzon, this move not only expands the company's geographic reach but also enhances its data strategy. ShoeSize.Me's technology has analysed over 92 million consumer shopping experiences and 23 million shoe sizes, providing a wealth of data to improve product innovation and accuracy.

The acquisition reinforces MySize's mission to be a go-to technology consolidator for the fashion e-commerce industry's sizing challenges. Timo Steitz, the founder of ShoeSize.Me, expressed that joining MySize and Naiz Fit will provide the scale needed to accelerate the global adoption of its ShoeAI solution.