MySize reports Q1 revenue increase of 62 percent driven by e-commerce and acquisitions

The Israeli fashion technology firm MySize has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, revealing a significant increase in turnover and gross margin expansion. The company, which focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) sizing solutions and e-commerce operations, reported that revenue for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 rose 62 percent to approximately 2.39 million dollars.

Management attributed the year-over-year (YoY) growth primarily to the performance of its fashion e-commerce operations and the inclusion of revenue from the Spanish second-hand fashion platform Percentil in the consolidated results.

Net loss expands despite revenue growth

Gross profit for the period increased 124 percent to 940,000 dollars, compared to the prior-year quarter. This resulted in a gross margin of 39.3 percent, a notable improvement from the 28.4 percent reported in Q1 2025.

Despite the growth in turnover, MySize reported a net loss of 1.48 million dollars for the quarter, compared to a loss of 1.06 million dollars in Q1 2025.

MySize chief executive officer, Ronen Luzon, stated that the company is pleased with the start to 2026. Luzon noted that the firm is evolving into a next-generation fashion technology platform by leveraging data across several segments, including the Spanish AI firm Naiz Fit and the Israeli distributor Orgad.

The group continues to execute a strategy centered on an integrated platform that combines direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce, international distribution through Ten Peacks and resale operations. MySize believes this combination addresses evolving retailer demands for personalization and sustainability.