MySize subsidiary Naiz Fit to acquire assets of EyeFitU

Israel-based fashion technology firm MySize has announced that its subsidiary, Naiz Fit, has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire selected assets of EyeFitU. Based in Switzerland, EyeFitU provides digital sizing and fit solutions for international fashion retailers and sportswear brands.

The acquisition is expected to integrate EyeFitU’s proprietary algorithms, codebase, and Shopify integration APIs into the Naiz Fit platform. The deal also includes the EyeFitU ‘FootScanner’ application and its existing customer contracts.

MySize founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Ronen Luzon, stated that the integration would strengthen the company's technology base and expand its reach across European and international markets. “This transaction reflects our strategy of bringing together innovative sizing technologies, data assets, and customer relationships into a unified AI-powered platform,” Luzon said.

Strategic expansion and financial impact

The acquisition includes a client portfolio featuring brands such as Head, Paul & Shark, Ecoalf, and Odlo. These existing contracts generate approximately 350,000 Swiss francs (in annual recurring revenue, which is expected to be accretive to Naiz Fit upon the closing of the transaction.

Following the execution of definitive agreements, EyeFitU founder and CEO, Isabelle Ohnemus, and chief technology officer, Erik Troelsen, are expected to assist with the transition. The deal remains subject to due diligence and customary approvals.

MySize 2025 revenues surge

The move comes as MySize continues to expand its broader ecosystem, which addresses sizing accuracy and inventory management. The company reported preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately 10 million dollars for 2025, an increase from 8.26 million dollars in fiscal year 2024. Management estimates a trajectory toward 15 million dollars in revenue for 2026.

By incorporating EyeFitU’s data and technology, MySize aims to further reduce product return rates, which the company currently reports at reductions of 15 percent to 40 percent for its existing Naiz Fit clients.