Mytheresa appoints Steven Xu as president for China and Asia Pacific

Luxury e-commerce platform Mytheresa has announced the appointment of Steven Xu as its president for China and Asia Pacific, effective July 1.

Xu, who previously served as vice president of digital marketing and e-commerce APAC at Ralph Lauren, will be bringing extensive experience in consumer-centred digital experiences.

He has also held similar positions in Ebay, Edipresse, British American Tobacco (BAT) and Philip Morris.

“We’re excited to have Steven on board to further continue our successful global expansion and become the number one destination in luxury e-commerce,” said Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa, in a release. “Having Steven joining shows our clear commitment to the sophisticated Chinese luxury shopper and their demands.”

Xu will be responsible for all consumer-facing activities in China and Asia Pacific at the German e-tailer.

“I am thrilled to join Mytheresa to further drive the business in China and APAC,” Xu added. “There is a huge growth potential in the region as luxury consumers continue to shift to online. Mytheresa’s unique multi-brand digital shopping experience will attract many more customers in the future.”