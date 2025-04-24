Mytheresa completes acquisition of YNAP

E-commerce specialist Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) now officially has a new owner. On Thursday, Munich-based fashion retailer Mytheresa and Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (Richemont) announced the completion of their transaction agreed last autumn.

Accordingly, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, the listed parent company of Mytheresa, acquired all shares in YNAP from the Richemont subsidiary Richemont Italia Holding SpA. In return, the Swiss group received approximately 49.7 million shares in MYT and now holds a 33 percent stake in the company.

As previously announced, MYT will now be renamed LuxExperience BV and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol ‘LUXE’ from May 1. The group had also presented its future management team a few days ago.

Chairwoman Aufreiter recognises ‘milestone in Mytheresa’s great success story’

Under the umbrella of the company, the established brands Mytheresa, Yoox, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet will continue to be managed with their specific profiles. They will benefit from “considerable synergy effects” in the future through the use of a common infrastructure and a uniform technology platform.

According to the group, the Yoox and The Outnet platforms will be separated from the luxury online stores and form a separate outlet division. This will create a “much simpler and more efficient business model”, according to a statement.

Nora Aufreiter, the chairwoman of MYT Netherlands Parent BV, recognised the now completed transaction. She explained in a statement: “The successful acquisition marks a milestone in Mytheresa’s great success story.”

Aufreiter said: “Our company is becoming a group that includes some of the best retail banners in the digital luxury sector.”

“We will use our proven strength to implement our strategic plans and create even greater value for our shareholders, brand partners, customers and employees,” Aufreiter added. “We are confident that as we integrate and restructure, we will become one of the strongest and most resilient global players in the digital luxury sector.”