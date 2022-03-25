MyTheresa debuts on JD.com hinting at China expansion

German e-commerce retailer MyTheresa has made its debut on Chinese marketplace JD.com, as it sets its sights on growing its presence in the region.

Through a dedicated flagship store, shoppers will now have access to the retailer’s extensive luxury brand offering, which includes the likes of Ganni, Isabel Marant and Jimmy Choo.

The e-boutique quietly appeared on the site, with neither JD.com or MyTheresa making an official announcement about the partnership.

However, in a statement to FashionUnited, the luxury platform’s CEO Michael Kliger, said the decision to open a flagship store came as JD.com continued to strengthen its place in the luxury sector, with the recent launches by brands such as Givenchy and Loewe.

Kliger added: “Our approach to opening a JD flagship store is very different from the approach of competitors such as Farfetch. We are not looking for high sales of accessories like bags and shoes but see a flagship store as a channel to build brand awareness to JD.com visitors.”

Its partnership with JD.com also means the retailer would not be required to participate in seasonal sales campaigns, aligning with its full price strategy.

Kliger continued: “Being present on JD.com augments our marketing capabilities in China. Our focus remains nevertheless to grow the business on our website as we did over the last years.”