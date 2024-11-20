Mytheresa posts positive Q1 results

Mytheresa’s net sales for the first quarter increased by 7.6 percent to 201.7 million euros, while GMV growth was 6.3 percent to 216.6 million euros compared to the same quarter of FY24.

The company’s gross profit margin of 43.9 percent, improved 150bps and profitability by 200bps at adjusted EBITDA margin level of 1.4 percent compared to negative 0.6 percent in the prior year period.

Commenting on the positive results, Michael Kliger, chief executive officer of Mytheresa, said in a statement: “We are very pleased with our results despite many short-term uncertainties. With strong revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter we continued our very positive business momentum that we have seen since the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.”

During the quarter under review, Mytheresa launched exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Chloé, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Gucci, The Row and others. The company also launched its own Chinese brand name Mei Lin Shi and Mytheresa WeChat mini program, offering Chinese customers a convenient shopping experience.

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, the company expects GMV and net sales growth in the range of 7 percent to 13 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 3 percent and 5 percent.